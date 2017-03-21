Welcome Racers
The DynoCams Tri-State Pro Series has enjoyed the role of "leader of the pack" for the last 12 years and has become the largest series in the dirt karting world. Under the guidance of owner Troy Duncan, the Series has become the measure of success for every competitive kart racer in America. Winning a Tri-State event places a racer among the elite. Winning a Tri-State Championship solidifies a racer as the best in the country.
News & Updates
Platinum Sponsors
2017 Race Schedule
Race #1: February 3rd & 4th
Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA (Rain Date February 11th)
Race #2: March 11th
Thunder Valley Motorplex – Neeses, SC
Race #3: April 8th
Patriot Speedway – Blacksburg, SC
Race #4: May 27th
Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA
Race #5: September 1st - 3rd
"The 14th Annual Labor Day Bash"
Paradise Raceway, Sellers, SC
Race #6: September 23rd
Track TBA
Non-Points Events
June 17th
Rain Date (if needed)
October 7th
TBA
November 23rd - 25th
"The 24th Annual Thanksgiving Thunder"
Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA