The DynoCams Tri-State Pro Series has enjoyed the role of "leader of the pack" for the last 12 years and has become the largest series in the dirt karting world. Under the guidance of owner Troy Duncan, the Series has become the measure of success for every competitive kart racer in America. Winning a Tri-State event places a racer among the elite. Winning a Tri-State Championship solidifies a racer as the best in the country.