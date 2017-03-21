Welcome Racers

 

The DynoCams Tri-State Pro Series has enjoyed the role of "leader of the pack" for the last 12 years and has become the largest series in the dirt karting world. Under the guidance of owner Troy Duncan, the Series has become the measure of success for every competitive kart racer in America. Winning a Tri-State event places a racer among the elite. Winning a Tri-State Championship solidifies a racer as the best in the country.

March 21, 2017
RUNNING ORDER for the Dyno Cams Tri-State Pro Series Race #3 – Spring Nationals @ Patriot Speedway!

Saturday (Group practice begins at 9:00AM SHARP!)   -Stock Medium EL -Jr. 1 Green Lite -Semi Pro Senior Stock (Driver cannot have won more than $3k […]
March 20, 2017
***2017 Tri-State Pro Series Apparel is NOW available online***

***2017 Tri-State Pro Series Apparel is NOW available online***   We have restocked our 2017 Dyno Cams Tri-State Pro Series apparel! We now have our hoodies, […]
March 17, 2017
2017 Dyno Cams Tri-State Pro Series Race #3 – Spring Nationals @ Patriot Speedway – Blacksburg, SC!

  WHAT: Spring Nationals WHEN: Saturday, April 8th WHERE: Patriot Speedway 120 Henson Road Blacksburg, SC SERIES SPONSOR: Dyno Cams / Goldspeed USA / MAXXIS Tires […]
2017 Race Schedule

Race #1: February 3rd & 4th

Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA (Rain Date February 11th)

Race #2: March 11th

Thunder Valley Motorplex – Neeses, SC

Race #3: April 8th

Patriot Speedway – Blacksburg, SC

Race #4: May 27th

Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA

Race #5: September 1st - 3rd
"The 14th Annual Labor Day Bash"

Paradise Raceway, Sellers, SC

Race #6: September 23rd

Track TBA

Non-Points Events

June 17th

Rain Date (if needed)

October 7th

TBA

November 23rd - 25th
"The 24th Annual Thanksgiving Thunder"

Georgia Karting Komplex – Carnesville, GA
